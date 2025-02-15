MI-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: In a high-profile clash, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other in match 2 of the ongoing third edition of Women's Premier League 2025. MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Dream 11 can scroll down to get all the fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 match between these two rivals. In WPL 2024, DC finished as runners-up losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, while Mumbai Indians lost to the Smriti Mandhana and Co in Eliminator. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

Both teams have a stacked squad with several international and domestic stars, apart from having a star-studded support staff with them. Ahead of WPL 2025 Auctions, MI retained a lot of its performers, while adding the likes of Nadine de Klerk, and G Kamalini, boasting their line-up further. Delhi Capitals also retained their star players, while beefing up their squad with Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, and Shree Charani. Mumbai Indians Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of MI-W in Women's Premier League Season 3.

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Alice Capsey, Shefali Verma,

All-Rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr,

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Shikha Pandey

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Meg Lanning (c), Harmanpreet Kaur

MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Alice Capsey, Shefali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, and Shikha Pandey.

