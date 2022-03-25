MS Dhoni's shocking decision to quit Chennai Super Kings' captaincy right before IPL 2022 began has left many astounded and speculating about the former Indian cricketer's future. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been leading CSK since the IPL's inaugural season in 2008, would now, no longer be captain of the franchise as he handed that responsibility to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Clarifying questions about MS Dhoni's future in the IPL after this year, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made it clear that he would continue playing for the franchise. Ravindra Jadeja Reacts After Being Appointed As CSK Captain Ahead Of IPL 2022 (Watch Video)

"No, I don’t think (this is going to be his last season). He will carry on," Viswanathan said, as quoted by The Indian Express. He also opened up about Dhoni's decision to quit CSK's captaincy and said that it was done before the IPL to ensure 'smooth transition.' "We have always respected the decision of MS. He has been a pillar of strength for us. He will continue to be a pillar of strength and he will guide Jaddu (Jadeja) and the other members of the team. He is expecting a smooth transition from him to Jaddu and that’s why he has taken the decision. As a captain and player, who has always cared for CSK, he must have taken the decision in the best interest of CSK," he said. MS Dhoni Stumps One and All As He Quits CSK Captaincy Days Before IPL 2022

Dhoni quitting captaincy of CSK has led many to speculate whether he would even be playing all the matches. But Viswanathan brushed aside those rumours too. Jadeja now would become the third-ever player to captain Chennai Super Kings after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The all-rounder is currently in very good form and is one of the fastest fielders in the game. It would be very interesting to see how his captaincy goes about in IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings, who won the title last year, play the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26.

