And he did it again. Fans would often be happy when MS Dhoni, with his lightning-fast hands, pulled off a brilliant stumping or took a stunning catch to dismiss a batter. But in a similar manner, he has stumped Indian cricket fans today, especially CSK loyalists to be precise, by stepping down from his captaincy role at the franchise. The same suddenness of his moves behind the stumps has today, sent fans into a meltdown after Dhoni announced that he would no longer lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Still would take a while to digest the fact that the man who embodied the franchise, was its face for so many years, would now take the backseat and let someone else enjoy the spotlight. Vintage Dhoni stuff, isn't it? MS Dhoni Captaincy Record In IPL: A Look At Former CSK Captain’s Stats Ahead of 2022 Edition

Yet, the suddenness of such decisions by him is not new. In 2014, he had shocked everyone by dropping a bombshell during a Test series as part of India's tour of Australia--that he was stepping down as red-ball captain. Although Indian cricket did not find it tough looking for a successor with Virat Kohli waiting in the wings, it was not an easy decision to take. His quitting ODI and T20I captaincy right before the home series against England in 2017 was not that much of a surprise though. The next in line was international retirement, which, out of nowhere, came through a simple message on Instagram with a video montage comprising some of his cricketing moments. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on August 15, 2020.

And now, this, days before the IPL. It is surprising that such a rich captain's legacy with numerous trophies, innumerable accolades and countless memories has been brought to an end in just an instant through a sudden announcement, absolutely out of nowhere. Well, he has certainly stayed true to his pattern! And with this, ends, a very memorable episode in cricket--the end of a chapter famously known to all as 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni. It is indeed the end of an era. Wasim Jaffer Reacts With a Bahubali Meme As MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain Ahead Of IPL 2022 (Watch Video)

Yet, only MS Dhoni could have plotted an ending like this. No one ever thought that this kid from Jharkhand would bring India's first and only T20 World Cup title so far in a tournament where he captained for the first time in 2007. And yet, none would have expected him to be letting go of CSK's captaincy, especially after a fourth title last year, in what now turned out to be his last-ever assignment as captain. A captaincy career with a dreamy beginning and an illustrious ending. But well, it is what it is and although it might be a tough one to take, all one can do is sit back and applaud the man for all he has achieved in the yellow jersey. IPL 2022 Captains: Here's a List of Skippers of All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 15

To think of it, IPL 2022 would signal the end of an era and a beginning of a new one in so many ways. Fans would not see MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli as captains of their respective franchises. There would be entertainers like Chris Gayle or AB de Villiers, who became household names in India because of their exploits in the IPL. While Dhoni said that he would be part of the team going forward, one can surely assume that he would not be playing many matches, helping the team in its phase of transition in leadership and of having able hands behind the stumps. Who knows, IPL 2022 could be his last!

