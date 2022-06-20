The third and final one-day international (ODI) between the Netherlands (NED) and England (ENG) will be played on 22 June 2022 (Wednesday) at VRA Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The match will begin at 02:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for NED vs ENG final ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pieter Seelar, Netherlands Captain, Announces Retirement From International Cricket Due to Back Injury

England took an unassailable lead of 2-0 after defeating the hosts by 6 wickets in the second ODI on Sunday. This came after England openers Jason Roy (73) and Phil Salt (77) scored 139 runs for the first wicket, followed by cameos by Moeen Ali (42) and Dawid Malan (36) while chasing a total of 236 runs, set by the Netherlands. Earlier, as the hosts faced a fierce England bowling attack, Scott Edwards' unbeaten 78 led the team to a decent total after the staggering start in a rain-delayed match. Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek and Teja Nidamanuru also contributed with the bat in achieving a defendable total.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG) can be taken as our wicket-keeper.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Max O'Dowd (NED), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG) and Dawid Malan (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG) and Bas de Leede (NED) could be our all-rounders.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shane Snater (NED), David Willey (ENG), Aryan Dutt (NED) and Adil Rashid (ENG) could form the bowling attack.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jos Buttler (ENG), Max O'Dowd (NED), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Bas de Leede (NED), Moeen Ali (ENG), Shane Snater (NED), David Willey (ENG), Aryan Dutt (NED), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Jos Buttler (ENG) could be named as the captain of your NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Dawid Malan (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

