One of the newly-formed T20 leagues, the International T20 League (ILT20), is back for its third season, which will commence on January 11 and conclude on February 9. The ILT20 has craved a niche to become the second most expensive T20 league, behind the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following the success of several ICC tournaments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Emirates Cricket Board proposed the idea of starting a T20 League, which would help local players rub shoulders with the best in the cricketing world. ILT20 2025 Scheduled Announced: International League T20 Season 3 To Begin on January 11, Final on February 9 (Watch Video).

Interestingly, one of the major attractions of ILT20 is the influx of IPL-franchise owners, who have also invested in the UAE-based competition, which includes Knight Riders Group, GMR Group, and the Mumbai Indians consortium. Gulf Giants, owned by Adani Group, were the inaugural winners in 2023, while MI Emirates, run by MI management, won the second edition and heads into the third season as defending champions. Fans eager to know live telecast and streaming viewing options can find all the online and TV information on ILT20 2025 below. New Zealand Cricket Icon Tim Southee To Captain Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20 Season 3.

How to Watch ILT20 2025 Live Telecast in India?

The official broadcasting rights for the International T20 League are with Zee Network, who will provide the live telecast viewing option of ILT20 2025 on their Zee Network TV channels in India. For live streaming viewing option details of ILT20 2025, fans can scroll down.

How to Watch ILT20 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

The digital rights for ILT20 are also owned by Zee Network and will provide the live streaming viewing option of International League T20 2025 on Zee 5. Live online streaming of ILT20 2025 will be provided on the Zee 5 app and website.

