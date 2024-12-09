PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Pakistan national cricket team takes on South Africa national cricket team in the three-match T20I series. After Australia and Zimbabwe, it is Pakistan’s third consecutive away tour. Under recently appointed captain Mohammed Rizwan, Pakistan will be eyeing to do well against T20 World Cup 2024 runners-up South Africa. The PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024 takes place at the Kingsmead in Durban. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs SA on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. PAK vs SA 2024-25: Babar Azam Returns to Test and T20I Sides, Shaheen Afridi Rested for Tests As Pakistan Name Squads for South Africa Tour.

Heinrich Klaasen has been named as South Africa’s captain for this series. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are part of the T20I squad as well. Meanwhile, in the PAK vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI, we have picked six players from Pakistan and five from South Africa to complete our PAK vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI. On Which Channel Pakistan vs South Africa 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs SA T20Is, ODIs and Test Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SA) and Mohammad RIzwan (PAK)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), David Miller (SA), Reeza Hendricks (SA) and Rassie van der Dussen (SA).

All-Rounders: Saim Ayub (PAK).

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Anrich Nortje (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Sufiyan Muqeem (PAK.)

PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Haris Rauf (c) and Heinrich Klaasen (vc).

PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Mohammad RIzwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), David Miller (SA), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Anrich Nortje (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Sufiyan Muqeem (PAK).

