The Pakistan national cricket team will be back in action as they take on the West Indies national cricket team in the first Test of the two-match series. The PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 will begin on January 17 in Multan. The Pakistan cricket team won their last home Test series against the England national cricket team. However, the Asian Giants suffered a thrashing 2-0 defeat in the recently concluded away Test series against the South Africa national cricket team. West Indies, on the other hand, will be coming after playing a two-match Test series at home against the Bangladesh national cricket team. The series was levelled 1-1. The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Both teams are already out of contention, with South Africa and Australia qualifying for the finals. Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Schedule: Get PAK vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The hosts have named several changes to their Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series. The selectors have gone with a spin-heavy attack. Seven players have been added to the squad that just played in South Africa. Imam-ul-Haq has been recalled following Saim Ayub's injury during the South Africa Test series. Uncapped batter Muhammad Hurraira was also picked in place of Abdullah Shafique.

In the bowling attack, Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah have been left out. Shan Masood will continue to lead the Test side. For visitors, Amir Jangoo has been handed his maiden Test call-up. Spinner Gudakesh Moite has also earned a recall for the two-match Test series. Speedster Shamar Joseph was left out as his rehabilitation from injury continued. Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the Test side.

PAK vs WI Head-to-Head Record in Test Matches

Pakistan and the West Indies have faced each other in 54 matches in Test cricket. Out of these, Pakistan have secured 21 victories, whereas the West Indies have won 18 times. 15 matches between Pakistan and West Indies ended with a draw.

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Key Players

Babar Azam Sajid Khan Noman Ali Gudakesh Motie Kraigg Brathwaite

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Key Battles

With the Multan pitch expected to be spin-friendly, West Indies batters need to be careful against Pakistan's star spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. Sajid and Noman were the crucial members who helped Pakistan to defeat England in the Test series. Pakistan need to be careful against West Indies' ace spinner Gudakesh Motie. In nine Tests, the left-arm spinner has bagged 28 wickets and is expected to play a vital role for visitors during the first Test in Multan.

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The first Test between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan from January 17. The first Test of the two-match series will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For TV telecast, and online live streaming details fans can scroll below. On Which Channel Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs WI Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately for the fans, there will be no live telecast available for the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 in India. The live streaming of the first Test match between the Pakistan national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be available on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Likely Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).