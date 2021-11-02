Pakistan will look to continue their perfect record in the competition as they take on newcomers Namibia in match 31 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The PAK vs NAM clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 02, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams will be aiming for a win so fans searching for PAK vs NAM, T20 Word Cup live streaming can scroll down below for details. PAK vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs Namibia, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan have been perfect so far as they are only one of the team unbeaten teams remaining in the competition and they will be aiming to continue that run as a win tonight will almost guarantee them a place in the semi-finals, Meanwhile, Namibia have given a good account of themselves in their first-ever T20 World Cup and will be hoping to cause and upset and get the better of the runaway Group 2 leaders. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

When is Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs Namibia clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Pakistan vs Namibia match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to Pakistan vs Namibia match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).