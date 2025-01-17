Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Pakistan hosts West Indies in a two-match Test series. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 for which finalists have been already decided. South Africa and Australia will contest the WTC 2023-25 final in June. Meanwhile for PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Shoaib Malik's Nephew Mohammad Huraira to Make His Debut As Pakistan Announce Playing XI for 1st Test vs West Indies.

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the series opener. The home side features three spinners- Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed and Sajid Khan and a lone pacer in Khurram Shehzad. Apparently, the pitch is expected to assist spinners and thus hosts have loaded the bowling attack with spinners. Opening batsman Mohammad Huraira has been included in the Pakistan playing XI and will be making his Test debut. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination West Indies go for.

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team 1st Test 2025 takes place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The Day 1 of PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 17.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 1?

As per Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), there will be no PAK vs WI live telecast in India available. However, fans in India can watch PAK vs WI via live streaming. For the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series viewing option online, read below. 'Even L&T Employees Won't Be Able to Finish This...' Fans React to Pakistan Sports Journalist's Video of Under Construction Gaddafi Stadium As Deadline Day Nears Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 1?

Despite the absence of PAK vs WI live telecast in India fans can still watch the match live. In a good news for fans, PAK vs WI live streaming online is available on FanCode mobile app and website as they acquired the broadcast rights of the series.. Do note no PAK vs WI free live streaming online is available in India. Fans will have to buy a match pass to watch PAK vs WI live streaming online.

