Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Shan Masood and Co. are back in action. They are now set to face West Indies at home. Pakistan are coming in after losing a Test series against South Africa away from home. This is going to be an important Test series for both Pakistan and the West Indies. Pakistan will not be as confident but they will surely have an advantage over the West Indies national cricket team on their home soil. Pakistan vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025: How To Watch PAK vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

West Indies tied a Test series against Bangladesh towards the end of 2024. Both Pakistan and West Indies lack consistent performers at this moment. Things can turn around for both teams during this two-match Test series. The players will be looking to get back in their form as some of them will also be a part of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. If we talk about the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings, both West Indies and Pakistan are at the bottom. Australia and South Africa will battle in final for the another ICC title.

Pakistan and West Indies can both look to work on their issues so that they can make a strong back in the next season. It is going to be a great contest between the two sides. West Indies might struggle a bit as they will be playing away from home but they can turn things around. Players like Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Kamran Ghulam have to come up with some consistent performances so that they can help Pakistan have a clear advantage. PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025, Multan Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs West Indies Match at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Squads

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Saud Shakeel (wk), Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Rohail Nazir (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan

West Indies National Cricket Team: Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Amir Jangoo (wk), Joshua Da Silva (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Anderson Phillip, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach