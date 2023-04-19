Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, on April 20, 2023, Thursday. Home side, Punjab had a good start to their 2023 IPL campaign with them having registered three wins out of five games. After winning the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (LSG), they won their second game before losing their third and fourth game respectively. However, the team quickly moved on from their defeat and returned to winning ways in their fifth game when they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 2 wickets to secure their third win of the tournament. 'Acrobatic' Aiden Markram Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Despite having a brilliant start to their 2023 IPL campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could not carry on their winning run as after winning the first match they went on to lose their second and third game respectively. They won their fourth game but were soon defeated in their fifth game. In the upcoming match between Punjab and Bangalore, both the sides will be looking to secure a win and earn two important points in order to strengthen their position in the points table.

Mohali Weather Report

Expected Weather at IS Bindra Stadium during PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 clash. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Shikhar Dhawan and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is 7% chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between PBKS and RCB is good with the temperature expected to be around 19-29 degrees Celsius. Rohit Sharma Completes 6000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match; Becomes 4th Batsman to Reach the Landmark.

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between PBKS and RCB is a balanced one with the bowlers bowling with the new ball may receive some hint of movement towards the front. Slow deliveries may be expected as the game progresses and the role of spinners is also expected to become bigger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).