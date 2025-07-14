Former India national cricket team legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at the current IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 on-field umpire Paul Reiffel. Talking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', Ravi Ashwin spoke about the incident on Day 4 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, where Mohammed Siraj had almost dismissed the English stalwart Joe Root. The ball was entirely missed, and it looked to many to be a LBW. But, Paul Reiffel didn't look convinced. DRS was taken, but with the ‘umpire’s call’ ruling, a clear wicket got cancelled. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: India’s Washington Sundar Joins Special Club After Dazzling at Lord’s With Record-Shattering Four-Wicket Haul Against England.

On being asked about the incident, Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at Paul Reiffel. He made strong remarks about the umpire Paul Reiffel, clearly indicating that the umpire might have biases. R Ashwin said, “Whenever India bowls, he feels that it’s not out. When India bats, he feels that it’s always out”. Talking about his playing days, Ashwin disclosed, "My experience with Paul Reiffel has been that you always have to talk to him. You have to set him up. I'm not saying that you have to tell him 'give me the wicket'." Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Ishant Sharma’s Record of Most Test Wickets by Indian Bowler in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Dig at Paul Reiffel:

Indian cricket team are 58/4, at stumps on Day 4. To win the IND vs ENF 3rd Test 2025, at the Lord's, Team India needs 135 runs more on Day 5. Hosts England need six wickets. As stated by Ravichandran Ashwin in the video, this match is not about shots or runs now, but about patience.

