Pakistani players have been in the news for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The New Zealand Cricket Board had issued a final warning to the players that if one more breach would happen, then they would be sent home as six people from the team had been tested positive with COVID-19 and that too after reaching New Zealand. Here is another instance where this left-arm spinner Raza Hasan was sent home from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy- the domestic tournament in the country. The left-arm spinner had left the bio-security bubble without the permission of the medical staff and thus breached COVID-19 protocols. He was representing Northern’s Second XI in the tournament and the Pakistan Cricket Board has now issued a statement about the same. Pakistan Players Could Be Sent Home Before Start of New Zealand Tour for Breach in COVID-19 Protocols, Entire Team Given ‘Final Warning’ After Flouting Quarantine Rules.

The board has labelled this as an unfortunate incident. In the press release, Nadeem Khan, PCB’s High-Performance director stated that despite several reminders Raza decided to overstep the boundaries and thus the PCB had to take a stern action about the same. "(Raza) reflect on his irresponsible actions and the potential damage his breach could have caused to the event in general and Pakistan cricket in particular," he further stated.

Nadeem also said that Raza will not be allowed to play in the rest of the tournament With this, the PCB hopes that they can set a good example for the rest of the cricketers who were reckless about COVID-19 protocols.

