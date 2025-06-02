RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings

RCB and PBKS are on the verge of winning their first-ever trophy in the history of the tournament. Read below to get tips and suggestions for making Dream11 fantasy team for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match.

Cricket Utkarsh Rathour| Jun 02, 2025 09:37 PM IST
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be facing each other in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, June 3. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ultimate showdown will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB and PBKS are on the verge of winning their first-ever trophy in the history of the tournament. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be playing its fourth final. What Happens if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Which Team Will be Crowned Indian Premier League Season 18 Champions?

The Rajat Patidar-led Bengaluru finished second in the IPL 2025 points table. They made it into the grand finale after thrashing Punjab Kings in the first qualifier. The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab will be playing their second final in the IPL. Their sole IPL final came in the 2014 season. It's only the third time PBKS have qualified for the playoffs. In the ongoing season, Punjab were ranked first in the points table. Both teams have strong squads with plenty of experience and uncapped players. Ahead of the IPL 2025 final, the BCCI will pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces during the closing ceremony, before the start of the play. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final, Ahmedabad, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Phil Salt (RCB) and Josh Inglis (PBKS)

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB) and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Rajat Patidar (RCB)

All-Rounders: Romario Shepherd (RCB) and Krunal Pandya (RCB) 

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS),  Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc). 

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Phil Salt (RCB) and Josh Inglis (PBKS), Virat Kohli (RCB) and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Romario Shepherd (RCB) and Krunal Pandya (RCB), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS),  Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

 

