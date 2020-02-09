Ricky Ponting Chases A Wide Ball From Courtney Walsh During Bushfire Cricket Bash, Watch Funny Video

Ricky Ponting In Action (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cricket fans from all over the world got nostalgia when many greats of the game again stepped on the field for the Bushfire bash at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Well, the former cricketers also looked quite excited to make a mark again. However, Ricky Ponting’s eagerness to hit the ball was at another level altogether as the former Australian captain chased a beamer from Courtney Walsh and ran a long way off the pitch to hit the shot. Everyone on the field were left in splits by seeing Ponting’s bizarre action and the crowd was entertained too. Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar Caught on Camera During Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings when the legendary Caribbean pacer lost the control on the delivery and the ball lobbed up in the air. Ponting, who was coming into the crease after the loss of the first wicket, wasn’t ready to let the ball let go and chased the ball to have a heave at it. Well, the legendary batsman seemed concentrated and serious during the playing days and thus, this incident certainly left the fans awestruck. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video.

Watch Video!!

Commentators: "It’s not a competitive game Ricky!" Ponting: "It is when I’m playing!" He's still got it 😄#BigAppealpic.twitter.com/RAH753OVy3 — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2020

Coming to the match between Ponting’s XI and Gilchrist’s XI, the former team came out bat first in the first innings. Courtesy some fantastic cameos by skipper Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara, they posted 104 runs in the first innings. In reply, Gilchrist’s side tried to make a fightback but fell one run short of the target.