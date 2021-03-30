After weeks of speculations, Rishabh Pant has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, with Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the entire season due to a shoulder injury. The dashing wicket-keeper batsman has been in phenomenal form lately, and it would be interesting to see how he delivers in the leadership role. Over the past few months, Pant has indeed grown both as a keeper and batsman, and his numbers are nothing but staggering. As Delhi Capitals made the major announcement, Twitterati went absolutely berserk with congratulatory wishes pouring in from all over the world. Rishabh Pant Named As Captain for Delhi Capitals For IPL 2021.

For the unversed, DC’s first-choice skipper Shreyas Iyer had dislocated his shoulder during the opening match of the recently-concluded ODI series against England. With Iyer being certain to miss IPL 2021, debates for the new DC captain began on social media. Although Pant was Iyer’s deputy last season, Delhi had plenty of options for the leadership role in Steve Smith, Ravi Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan, who had led IPL teams before. However, the owners went with the young wicket-keeper, and a lot of eyes will be on him. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to the major news.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 ✨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence 🧢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

Congratulations captain @RishabhPant17 good call because he was the vice captain and he is their future. @DelhiCapitals — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 30, 2021

Rishab Pant is the captain of the Delhi capitals. Clearly the idea is to look forward rather than go for experience. And Rishab would probably be more comfortable going back to vice-captain once Shreyas returns. They also wanted someone who would definitely be retained in 2022. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 30, 2021

It would be exciting to see, how #RishabhPant handles captaincy role with epic banter behind stumps. Congratulations @RishabhPant17 !! — PrashChirpsCricket (@PrashChirps) March 30, 2021

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni. April 10, 2021. Bring it on!#IPL2021 — Koustav Sengupta (@KoustavOfficial) March 30, 2021

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign on April 10 with a game against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. DC were phenomenal last season where they finished as runners-up. However, they would like to cross the final hurdle this time around to get the elusive title.

