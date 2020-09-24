Apart from smashing 200 sixes in IPL, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma scripted yet another record during Mumbai Indians’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma scored 904 runs against the Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise. Sharma has one hundred and six fifties against KKR in the IPL. With this, he even surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner as he led the list with 829 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is third in the list with 825 runs against the Delhi Capitals. David Warner, who has scored 819 runs against Kings XI Punjab stands fourth. KKR vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Smashes 200th Six as Mumbai Indians Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs.

Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina comes next with 818 runs against the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the game last night at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sharma notched a beautiful knock of 80 runs from 54 balls. Mumbai Indians won the game by 49 runs and this was their first win in the IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma led franchise smashed 195 runs in the first innings of the match. Saurabh Tiwary fell three runs short from coming up with a half-century.

James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult scalped a couple of wickets each. Pat Cummins was the highest scorer for the KKR team as he scored 33 runs from 12 balls. Captain Dinesh Karthik scored 30 runs from 23 balls and Nitish Rana scored 24 runs from 18 balls. KKR lost nine wickets on the score of 146 runs. Overall it was quite a disappointing outing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game of IPL 2020.

