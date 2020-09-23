After facing a five-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, Mumbai Indians must be raring to make an emphatic comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be the key to MI’s success in the upcoming game, and the captain is leaving no stones unturned in his training. The club’s Instagram page shared a video in which the Hitman was seen sweating out in the nets. Rohit was middling the ball to perfection and is looking determined to play a significant knock in the upcoming match of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). KKR vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5.

Sharma played some good shots against CSK early in the innings but got dismissed for just 12 runs which proved to be critical in MI’s defeat. The veteran opener looked comfortable against the pace bowlers but couldn’t succumb to the spin bowling of Piyush Chawla. Notably, KKR also have quality spinners in the form of Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav, but Sharma isn’t known to fall in the same trap again. He was looking in good in the training session which are good signs for the four-time champions. KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, KKR will be kick-starting their IPL 2020 campaign with this match and will be eyeing to get off to a good start. With match-winners like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins in the ranks, Dinesh Karthik and Co must fancy their chances to defeat the Men in Blue & Gold. On the other hand, MI are still searching for their first victory on UAE soil.

