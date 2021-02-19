Mumbai Indian strengthened their already-formidable squad in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction in Chennai. Having INR 15.35 crore in the bank, the defending champions bought a total of seven players namely Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen and Arjun Tendulkar. MI skipper Rohit Sharma was highly impressed by his team's new picks, and he expressed his delight on social media. Taking to Instagram, the dashing opener shared an edited video welcoming the new players in the five-time IPL-winning team. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Complete List of Players Sold and Unsold During Indian Premier League 14 Bidding Event.

"Welcome to the city of heroics," the 33-year-old while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Given the players MI picked in the bidding event, it seemed like their strategy was precised. With Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga retired from franchise cricket, the franchise picked Milne and Coulter-Nile to bolster Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the fast bowling department. At the same time, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham can be handy back-ups for Rahul Chahar and Kieron Pollard. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun was also picked by MI for his base price of INR 20 lakh. Meanwhile, let's look at how the Hitman greeted the new MI players. Arjun Tendulkar Reacts After Being Bought By Mumbai Indians At IPL 2021 Players Auction, Says Was Childhood Dream to Play for Them.

Although, the dates and schedule for IPL 2021 are yet to come, multiple reports suggest that the gala tournament will take place in India in March-April. Like the previous season, Rohit Sharma's army will start the competition as firm favourites and would like to bag their third consecutive title.

