Rohit Sharma’s Day in Lockdown: From Playing With Daughter Samaira to Helping Wife Ritika Sajdeh, This Is How Mumbai Indians Captain Is Spending His Time in Self-Quarantine

Rohit Sharma enjoying with his family (Photo Credits: @rohitsharma45/Instagram)

Indian cricket team’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma posted a video on his official Instagram. In the video, which is titled, My Day In Lockdown, the Mumbai Indians captain is seen working out, playing with daughter Samaira besides helping his wife Ritika Sajdeh in daily chores like washing clothes and cooking. In the video, Rohit can be seen watching American sitcom television series Friends as well. The lockdown has been blessing in disguise for cricketers, who otherwise spend most of their time away from their families. Rohit Sharma Becomes Brand Ambassador of Dubai-Based Coaching Cricket Academy CricKingdom.

Even since the lockdown, Rohit has been with his family and has been active on social media as well. The MI skipper also had a live session with former England batsman and commentator Kevin Pietersen and teammate Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, the Indian batsman is enjoying his time at home, and the video very much shows it.

VIDEO: Check Out Rohit Sharma’s Day in Lockdown

View this post on Instagram 😉 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:20am PDT

Rohit last represented India in February earlier this year during India’s tour of New Zealand. After the T20I series, the right-handed batsman missed three ODIs and two Tests against the Blackcaps due to a calf strain. The 32-year-old was scheduled to lead Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak.