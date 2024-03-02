WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: In the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match number nine Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI-W). This will be the fourth match of the season for both sides. While RCB-W are in the second spot on the WPL 2024 points table, MI-W are in the fourth spot. Meanwhile, for RCB-Women vs MI-Women free live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can scroll down. WPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Two.

After winning the first two matches, Mumbai Indians suffered defeat in their last outing against UP Warriorz and now the defending champions will be looking to bounce back. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, also come into this contest with similar results. After two wins, RCB-W lost to Delhi Capitals in their last match.

When Is RCB-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs MI-W Match 09 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 02 (Saturday). The RCB-W vs MI-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel Network TV channels to catch the live action of the RCB-W vs MI-W match 09 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB-W vs MI-W Match 09 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

