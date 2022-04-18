Rajasthan Royals (RR) kicked off the IPL 2022 season with back to back wins and in the middle, lost their third match to RCB, followed by a win against Lucknow Super Giants and in the last game fell short by 37 runs against Gujarat Titans. RR has been satisfactory overall with the fourth position on the IPL 2022 points table currently. While as Kolkata Knight Riders started off with a boom and lost the track in last two games against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your RR vs KKR IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. RR vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 30.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jos Buttler (RR)

While chasing the substantial total of 193 runs against Gujarat Titans in their last match, Rajasthan Royals lost the top-order in quick intervals while Jos Buttler on the other side kept scoring runs and delivered a quick-fire 54 off 24 balls. The English batter remains our favourite as RR takes on KKR on Monday.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

His cameo of 29 runs in 17 balls against Gujarat Titans in their previous match was the last ray of hope as the top order except for Jos Buttler failed to score runs. Though his effort went into waste, he remains among the main players for Rajasthan Royals as they play Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

His consistency and overall experience remains his key forte. Yuzvendra Chahal made sure to atleast secure a wicket while Gujarat Titans were mercilessly thrashing the RR bowlers in their previous game. He was the most economical bowler for RR. He continues to be the main players from RR as they face KKR next on Monday.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Nitish Rana (KKR)

The left-handed batter Nitish Rana helped Kolkata Knight Riders post a decent total of 175 runs after the trembling start by top-order against SRH in their last match. He scored valuable 54 off 36 balls down the order to give some respite and hope to the team. He is our player from KKR to watch out for as they play RR on Monday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell (KKR)

Apart from Nitish Rana’s inning against SRH on Friday, Andre Russell also smashed 49 runs and remained unbeaten to help KKR get their hands on a competitive total of 175 runs. Besides this, Russell also gunned down two top order batters of SRH to keep the match alive. He with his all-round performance lately, will be the favourite in KKR’s next game against Rajasthan Royals.

