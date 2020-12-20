Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying his vacation with family. The master blaster has taken a break from his rigorous schedule to spend a short holiday with his family at an undisclosed location and is certainly living each day to the fullest. Recently, Sachin went on parasailing. He also shared a glimpse of the moment on social media. He has been keeping his online family updated about his daily activities and the fun things he does while on vacation with regular updates on his social media pages. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture With Daughter Sara, Cracks Dad Joke in Caption (See Post).

Tendulkar shared a short video clip of him parasailing and captioned the video as "Hum toh Udd Gaye!" In the video, Sachin can be seen parasailing with the song “Udd Gaye” playing in the background. Many Fans reacted on the video and were happy to see their cricketing idol enjoy his time on vacation. Take a look at Sachin’s video clip. Sachin Tendulkar Looks Cute as a Button In This Throwback Pic From His Childhood Days, Says 'When Lockdown Wasn't the Reason For Long Hair'.

Sachin Tendulkar Parasailing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Sachin, 47, has also shared pictures and video of other moments on social media. In a recent video, the cricket god can be seen cycling around in the lawn of a place where he is staying with his family during the holidays. He also shared a picture with son Arjun and was also seen relaxing in a pool overlooking the hills. Take a look at some more picture for Sachin’s vacation.

Sachin Tendulkar Cycling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar With Son Arjun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar Relaxing in Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Tendulkar, meanwhile, has also been sharing his opinion on India’s cricket matches. He reacted to the dismal batting performance the other day in which India registered its lowest ever score in Test cricket after getting bundled for just 36 runs against Australia in the first Test. Tendulkar congratulated Australia and said India were outclassed in the second half after dominating the early stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).