Sandeep Patil, Ex-Chief Selector, Slams Ravi Shastri and Team India After Embarrassing Test Series Loss Against New Zealand

File picture of Sandeep Patil. (Photo: Getty Images)

India’s tour of New Zealand went from highest of highs to lowest of lows as after securing a 3-0 win in the T20Is, Virat Kohli and Co. were whitewashed in the ODI and Test Series. This upsetting defeat has raised some series questions about the mindset and quality of the Indian team away from home. Former chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil was not impressed with India’s performances in New Zealand and has slammed Ravi Shastri and the national team for a poor display in the overseas condition. Virat Kohli-Led India Suffer First Test Whitewash in 6 Years, New Zealand Seal Series 2–0 With Seven-Wicket Win.

India ended 2019 unbeaten in the longest format of the game but were given a reality check by the Kane Williamson-led side. The team’s formidable batting line-up had no answers to the quality bowling display by New Zealand pacers Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and newcomer Kyle Jamieson in the recent Test series. This was India’s first loss in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship and ex-chief Sandeep Patil was disappointed with the loss and said it was painful to watch. Kane Williamson After New Zealand Thrash India to Win Test Series, Says '50 More Runs Would Have Made Things Challenging.

‘New Zealand beat us convincingly and it was painful to see our batsmen not playing their natural game. To me, this was beyond comprehension. Doing what comes naturally to you is the only way you can put runs on the board. All of them have played enough cricket to adjust’ Patil told Mid-Day. The 63-year-old also took a dig at current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri as he said ‘Ravi Shastri will soon come up with a statement and say we have learnt our lessons and we will take the positives. But what will happen.’

India’s next assignment will be against South Africa at home. The two teams will engage in a three-match ODI series starting from March 12, 2020. This will be India’s last bilateral series before the Virat Kohli led side take on the same opposition in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in October 2020.