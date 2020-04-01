Shahid Afridi Comes Out in Support of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh After Indian Duo Face Backlash for Supporting His Foundation

Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh recently announced their support to Shahid Afridi and his foundation to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. After this, the two cricketers faced a lot of backlash on social media for their contributions. The former Pakistan captain has come out in the support of the two World Cup winners stating ’sad to see a message of humanity getting misunderstood,’ Close to 900,000 people around the world have been tested positive for COVID 19. Yuvraj Singh Reacts After Facing Backlash For Supporting Shahid Afridi Foundation, Says 'Will Always Bleed Blue & Stand for Humanity'.

After Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh faced a storm on social media, Shahid Afridi has come out in support of the Indian duo as he posted a message on his official Twitter account. ‘Very sad to see simple messages of humanity getting misunderstood! We r ambassadors for Love & peace, Truly value the support extended by @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh for coming forward & urging people to #DonateKaroNa #HumanitybeyondBorders’ the former Pakistan international wrote. Twitter Divided After Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh Support Shahid Afridi for His Relief Work in Pakistan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Very sad to see simple messages of humanity getting misunderstood! We r ambassadors for Love & peace , Truly value the support extended by @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh for coming forward & urging people to #DonateKaroNa #HumanitybeyondBorders https://t.co/x5Uo5GUNp5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, Yuvraj Singh has also responded to the people for targeting him after his support to Shahid Afridi’s foundation during these times. The 38-year-old took to social media to clarify the issue as he wrote on Twitter ‘I really don't understand how a msg to help the most vulnerable people gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve through that message was to help people in our own respective countries by providing healthcare’ he wrote.

Harbhajan Singh had urged people to contribute to this cause via a video message and also called on other cricketers in the two countries to make a similar kind of appeal and come forward and help people.