Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he purposely bowled a beamer to MS Dhoni in the Faisalabad Test during India’s tour to Pakistan in 2006. Dhoni scored 148, his first Test century, in Faisalabad as he frustrated Akhtar and other Pakistan bowlers. Rawalpindi Express has now admitted that out of frustration he bowled a beamer for which he had apologised as well. Shoaib Akhtar Claims He Had Turned Down 175,000-Pound County Contract to Take Part in Kargil War.

“My knees had become useless by 1997. I still kept fighting and continued playing, and had to take injections regularly. I remember when India had come to Pakistan, the fibula of my landing leg was broken. MS Dhoni had scored a century at Faisalabad. I think I had bowled a spell of eight-nine overs in Faisalabad. I was bowling pretty quick and Dhoni scored a hundred. I purposely bowled a beamer at him and then apologised,” Akhtar told Aakash Chopra. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

“That was the first time in my life that I had bowled a beamer purposely. I shouldn’t have done it. I regret it a lot. He was playing very well and the wickets were slow. And no matter how fast I bowled, he kept on hitting me with equal ferocity. I think I got frustrated,” he added.

The Test match ended in a draw after with both teams posting massive totals. Pakistan won three-match series 1-0 after first two games ended in draws. 2006 was the last time India toured Pakistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).