SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: The Sri Lanka national cricket team will face the Australia national cricket team for a two-match ODI series. The first ODI between these two sides will be hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 12. The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the opening ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia on Dream11 can scroll down to get all the fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the much-awaited first ODI between these two nations in Colombo. Earlier, Sri Lanka suffered a whitewash in the two-match Test series against Australia in Galle. SL vs AUS 2025: Veteran Sri Lankan Batter Dimuth Karunaratne To Retire After Playing 100th Test.

The two-match ODI series is very crucial for both nations. This will be their last ODI series to prepare before they play in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Sri Lanka and Australia will have a chance to build their best possible XI during the two-match ODI series for the upcoming marquee tournament. The hosts have left out seam-bowling all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe for the ODI series against Australia. Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the Sri Lankan side. For Australia, Steve Smith will be their stand-in captain in the absence of injured Pat Cummins. Angelo Mathews Gets a Lifeline As Bails Don't Fall Despite Ball Hitting Stumps During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL)

Batters: Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Pathum Nissanka (SL)

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Dunith Wellalage (SL)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

SL vs AUS 1ST ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Charith Asalanka (vc)

SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (SL), Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Dunith Wellalage (SL), Adam Zampa (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

