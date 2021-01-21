England are eyeing a clean sweep as they take on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series. The encounter gets underway on Friday (January 22) at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Joe Root's men must be high on confidence after their thumping seven-wicket win in the opening Test. They'll like to extend their winning momentums whereas the home team would be determined to bounce back. Notably, the inaugural World Test Championship final is coming close, increasing the upcoming game's stakes even further. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers for SL vs ENG match. ICC World Test Championship 2019–21 Points Table Updated.

While seventh-placed Sri Lanka are out of the WTC race, England - who are currently placed at the fourth position – can make a place in the finals. As Joe Root's men will next lock horns with the mighty Indians at their den, they must leave no stones unturned in winning this game. Notably, the visitors put up an emphatic show in the first game and will take the field as definite favourites. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let's look at the ideal fantasy team.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just two of them. Jos Buttler (ENG) and Kusal Perera (SL) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Joe Root (ENG), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Angelo Mahews (SL), and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Sam Curran (ENG) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounder for your Dream11 team.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jack Leach (ENG), Dom Bess (ENG), Dilruwan Perera (SL), Stuart Broad (ENG) are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for SL vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Kusal Perera (SL), Joe Root (ENG), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Angelo Mahews (SL), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Jack Leach (ENG), Dom Bess (ENG), Dilruwan Perera (SL), Stuart Broad (ENG)

Joe Root (ENG) should undoubtedly be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Dinesh Chandimal (SL) can fill the vice-captain slot.

