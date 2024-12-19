South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Pakistan will be looking to clinch the three-game ODI series with South Africa when the two teams meet in the second match in Johannesburg. The Men in Green did well to defeat the Proteas in their own backyard which is not an easy thing to do and they will be high on confidence ahead of this tie. The recent showing against Australia was proof of the team’s rise in form and although South Africa did make a game of a low-scoring encounter, the result was never in doubt. For South Africa, they have a quality squad and it is a matter of time before they click. SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024: Salman Ali Agha’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts, Shares POTM Award With Centurion Saim Ayub.

The South African top order got starts but none of them failed to get a big score and this ultimately proved to be their underdoing. Heinrich Klassen is a quality name and he was unlucky to miss out on a century. Tristan Stubbs got out cheaply in the last game but we all know the potential he possesses to win the games single-handedly.

Saim Ayub, the talented Pakistani opener, scored an entertaining century to help his side claim a victory in the last game. He received support from Salman Ali Agha lower down the order while the rest of the batting unit rarely had any luck getting to double figure. Their bowling particularly Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Ali Agha looked potent in attack and Proteas will do well to play the duo.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 2nd ODI takes place at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa. The action in SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 will begin from 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on Thursday, December 19. SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024: Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha Come Forth as Heroes, Lift Pakistan To Narrow Three-Wicket Win Against South Africa.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2024?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 live telecast is available on Sports18 TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2024?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2024 free live streaming online will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 streaming online absolutely free and will just have to register. Pakistan look the favourites for this tie and should claim an easy win here.

