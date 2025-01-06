South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The second and final Test between South Africa and Pakistan has entered an interesting stage. However, hosts South Africa still hold the advantage. Following on, Pakistan put up a brave show as openers Shan Masood and Babar Azam put on a record 205-run stand for the first wicket. It now becomes the highest opening partnership while following-on. Sadly for Pakistan, Babar was dismissed towards the end of the play. At stumps, Pakistan were 213/1 in their second innings with Shan Masood and nightwatchman Khurram Shahza batting on 102 and eight respectively. Meanwhile for SA vs PAK free live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can continue reading. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025: Shan Masood, Babar Azam Share Pakistan Record Opening Stand After South Africa Enforces Follow on.

Following on, Pakistan still trail by 208 runs and are in for another challenging day. The visitors will not only have to cut down the deficit but try to set the target for the Proteas. With two days of play remaining, including this one, it is going to be a mighty task for Pakistan to draw or win this Test.

However after having begun well, the visitors will be keen to do better on a pitch where South Africa posted 615 in their first innings. Coming back to Pakistan’s second innings, Masood and Babar looked comfortable to take their partnership unbeaten at close of play but the latter lost his concentration as he played a delivery which could have been left as well. Babar was caught at gully off Marco Jansen on an individual score of 81. Shahzad then did well to survive in the remaining overs.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 2nd Test Day 4 will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on Monday, January 6. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test viewing options below. Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter Ever To Score Two Fifties on Same Day of Test, Registers Unique Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 4?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024-25 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 4?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 3. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).