South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: After a strong end to the opening day of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25, Proteas pushed the lead to 615 runs with Kyle Verreynne’s century and Marco Jansen scoring a half-century on day 2. South Africa is in a strong position in the second and final Test against Pakistan. At stumps on day two, Pakistan were 64/3 with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batting on 31 and nine respectively. This hands the South Africa national team a great chance to push for follow-on. Babar Azam Attempts to Sledge Marco Jansen As Star Batter Comes Face-to-Face With Proteas All-Rounder During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25.

After South Africa’s dominant and aggressive batting performance, Pakistan’s response was slow and steady. Kagiso Rabada removed Shan Masood in the first over and later dismissed Saud Shakeel to put Pakistan on the backfoot. Babar Azam came to open the innings for injured opener Saim Ayub and played some confident shots showing his intent in the match. Pakistan’s hopes rest on the experienced pair at the crease right now while the South African pacers will look to take advantage of the pitch early on. Check out South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 3 live score updates below. Saim Ayub Stretchered Off From the Field After Twisting His Ankle While Fielding During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024 Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas