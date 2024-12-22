South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: South Africa and Pakistan face each other in the third and final ODI of what has been an exciting three-match series. You can check the South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team match scorecard here. Pakistan might have won the series 2-0 already with wins in the first two contests but South Africa have had some moments of brilliance and they will look to put together and impressive show and end the series on a high. The series is extremely crucial keeping the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in mind and while Pakistan have had most of the things right so far, South Africa will look to rectify their mistakes and put up a tough fight, especially with bat in hand. PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2024, Johannesburg Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs South Africa Match at The Wanderers Stadium.

However, both the teams will have one eye on the weather in Johannesburg as well. There are thunderstorms expected in Johannesburg with the weather being mostly cloudy. The temperature in Johannesburg is set to hover from 19 to 23 degrees Celsius. Fans will want the weather gods to stay kind and allow a full game of cricket. South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2024: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Sufiyan Muqeem

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs