The Sri Lanka Men’s Cricket team also known as the Lions represents the island country in South Asia, Sri Lanka, in men’s international cricket. They are Full Members of the International Cricket Council with Test, ODI, and T20I status. They are the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup champions which was held in Bangladesh and two-time runner-ups in the years 2009 and 2012. With the 2022 Asia cup in their hand, Sri Lanka are participating in the eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Team Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get SL Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Sri Lanka were off to a poor start in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to Namibia. They are the only team to play in three T20 World Cup finals but were able to emerge victorious only once in 2014, against their neighbouring county team India.

Over the years Sri Lanka had quite an amazing journey in the T20 World Cup. Struggling in the first edition to reach finals at the next event, which resulted in their defeat against the Pakistani side. Then in the next two editions in 2010 and 2012, they got eliminated in the semifinals and finals respectively. The wait was over for the Sri Lankan fans in 2014, the Lions played an amazing bout and reached the finals once more and defeated the men in blue by six wickets to win the first-ever T20 World Cup. After becoming the world champions they were quite off the mark in the next two editions, finishing the event at lower rankings. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost Super Over Wins Champions Sri Lanka 44 27 16 1 2014

The Sri Lankan side has proved themselves after winning the 2022 Asia Cup. Previously when Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup they also conquered the World Cup simultaneously. As the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup approaches the Lions are once again set out on the same path and with this newly gained confidence after winning the Asia Cup they will try to win the second World T20 title.

