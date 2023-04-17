In match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cross swords against five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Mohali, on April 18, 2023, Tuesday. Before mentioning the Google prediction winner for the IPL 2023 match between Hyderabad and Mumbai, let us see where the teams stand right now after playing a few games. Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians Stand-In Captain, Fined 12 Lakh for Slow Over-Rate During MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

On one hand, Sunrisers are coming into the match on the back of two consecutive wins against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. After registering a win against Punjab, Hyderabad went on to secure another win as they won against Kolkata to record their second win of the tournament. During their match against Kolkata, we saw England’s Test batter, Harry Brook register his maiden IPL ton as Hyderabad raced off to a Goliath total of 228. Defending 228, Hyderabad bowlers did well to see off that Kolkata do not get past the target with Mayank Markande (2-fer) and Marco Jansen (2-fer) performing well with the ball.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are heading into the clash after registering two consecutive wins – first they won against Delhi Capitals and then they triumphed against Kolkata Knight Riders. During the match against Kolkata, we saw Kolkata posting a challenging total of 185 on account of Venkatesh Iyer’s maiden IPL ton. Chasing 186, Mumbai got off to a shaky start as they lost their captain Rohit Sharma but crucial knocks from Ishan Kishan (58) and SuryaKumar Yadav (43) helped the unit cross the line without too much worry. Over the years, we have seen a lot of nail-biting clashes between Hyderabad and Mumbai, and the upcoming match promises to be exciting. Out of the 18 meetings between the sides, no team has been able to stamp their authority as both Mumbai and Hyderabad have equal times – nine times.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Hyderabad and Mumbai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between SRH and MI, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Hyderabad and Mumbai is Mumbai. Sourav Ganguly Congratulates Arjun Tendulkar on IPL Debut, Tweets Heartfelt Message for 'Champion Dad' Sachin Tendulkar!.

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Mumbai Indians side are the favourites with 53% winning chance and it is also justified, considering the way their batting and bowling depth. The prediction further states that Hyderabad has 47% chance of winning the match, proving that the match is expected to go down to the wire. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Hyderabad may go to beat Mumbai in their next home game, considering the form of top-order batters of Hyderabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2023 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).