Former England women’s cricket team wicket-keeper, Sarah Taylor, has been added by Sussex to their coaching staff and will work the men’s team for their upcoming County season. The 31-year-old’s role at the club will largely focus on wicket-keeping. Taylor is widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the sport and holds the record of most dismissals by a keeper (232) in women’s international cricket. Sarah Taylor Joins Sussex As Men's Team Wicketkeeper Coach.

‘She is hugely skilled in the world of wicket-keeping, but she will also bring so much good as a person around our group. She adds great perspective to a situation and as a coach she provides an excellent sounding board for ideas and is a fantastic communicator. I am certain she will become a huge asset to our setup,’ said James Kirtley, joint Sussex head coach.

A woman coaching in an elite men’s sport isn’t unheard of but is a very rare thing and Indian cricketer Ravi Ashwin and commentator Harsha Bhogle were impressed by the appointment. ‘The change is here,’ said Ravi Ashwin while Bhogle hoped that this moment could guide the future of cricket.

Congratulations @SussexCCC on the appointment of @Sarah_Taylor30 to the coaching staff. I look forward to the day when a woman being on the coaching staff of a men's team doesn't make news but for the moment this is a pathbreaking and totally deserving appointment. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

Sarah Taylor is one of the most accomplished female cricketers of all time, earning 226 caps for the England national team and scoring over 7,000 international runs. Following her retirement, Taylor had become a sports and life coach at Bede's School in Eastbourne.

Along with Sarah Taylor, Sussex also announced that Ashley Wright will also be joining the coaching staff. Wright will be an assistant to head batting coach Jason Swift and has previously worked with Surrey and Bangladesh Premier League side, Rajshahi Royals, along with being the national head coach of Guernsey for four years.

