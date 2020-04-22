This Day, That Year: Mumbai Indians Hail Sachin Tendulkar’s Heroic Innings of 143 Runs During Desert Storm Match against Australia

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar gave us many innings which are still cherished by all the fans across the world, but this one particular match in Sharjah against Australia is the game that we can never forget. This was during the Coco-Cola Cup in 1998 the Master Blaster 143 run inning helped Men in Blue to seal a berth in the finals of the tournament. Needless to say that the fans still remember every minute of the game and till date can sit back and rewind the match in their head as if it just happened yesterday. Mumbai Indians also joined the bandwagon to hail the Master Blaster and in this article of This Day, That Year we shall talk about this particular game. Twitterati Remember Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' Innings Played on This Day in 1998 Against Australia at Sharjah.

So the match began with Steve Waugh’s side winning the toss and electing to bat first. Mark Waugh made 81 runs with Michael Bevan remained not out on 101 runs. Australia made 284 runs on the board with the loss of seven wickets. Sachin Tendulkar was obviously the highest scorer of the match with 143 runs and Nayan Mongia scored 25 runs. But for about 25 minutes the desert storm interrupted the match and the Men in Blue 254 runs to seal a spot in the finals to edge out New Zealand. India's revised target after the break was set at 276 in 46 overs or 237 in 46 overs for a place in final. Tendulkar took note of the revised numbers and conjured a boundary-laden storm of his own in the middle of the iconic stadium. Despite the fact that Australia won the match by 26 runs, it was Sachin Tendulkar’s innings that the fans remember vividly.

Now let’s have a look at the tweet by Mumbai Indians and then the highlights of the match.

#OnThisDay in 1998, a deSRT storm at Sharjah 🏟@sachin_rt’s entertaining 143 ensured India a place in the final of the Coca-Cola Cup 🇮🇳#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/SWZIOXZO0T — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 22, 2020

Tendulkar was obviously declared the 'Man of the Match' got out to a dubious decision but then he had done his job wonderfully. India had qualified for the final and his only regret was "I wish we had won the match."