Following the exit of six teams, it is down to four sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The IPL 2023 playoffs begin with Qualifier 1. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have made it to the last four. And two teams from here will advance to the IPL 2023 final. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule. Mahi Maar Raha Hai! MS Dhoni's Batting During Practice Session Leaves Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in Awe Ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 (Watch Video).

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 23

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1, defending champions Gujarat Titans take on former champions Chennai Super Kings. GT vs CSK match takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and has a start time of 07:30 pm IST. The winner of GT vs CSK will advance directly to IPL 2023 final. GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last 3 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Encounters!

IPL 2023 Final Points Table

The four teams who made it to the IPL 2023 playoffs finished in the top four spots on the team standings. CSK and LSG finished with 17 points each but Chennai take second place due to a superior net run rate.

