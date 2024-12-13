WPL 2025 Auction Live Telecast and Streaming Details: A total of 120 players will go under the hammer in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction that will take place in Bengaluru on December 15. The WPL has been a massive success after it kickstarted with the inaugural edition in 2023 and has delivered some highly thrilling contests so far. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the two seasons of the WPL so far. The five teams will look to bring the best players on board in order to have their hands on the silverware. In this article, we shall take a look at where to watch the WPL 2025 auction live telecast and streaming in India. WPL 2025 Auction: List of Players Set to Go Under the Hammer During Women's Premier League Players Bidding Event Announced.

Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player ever in the history of WPL auction, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed her for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore at the inaugural WPL auction. Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.2 crore) sits second on the list and is followed by England's Nat Sciver-Brunt who went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.6 crore. This time, the five WPL teams will have a total of 19 slots to fill. Earlier this year, all the WPL teams announced their lists of retained and released players ahead of the WPL 2025 auction.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WPL 2025 Auction in India?

Viacom18 has broadcasted the Women's Premier League for two seasons, including the auctions. This time, Star Sports too will provide live telecast of the WPL auction. Fans in India can watch WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. WPL 2025 Auction: Top Cricketers Each Franchise Will Target During Women’s Premier League Players' Bidding Event.

How to Watch Live Streaming of WPL 2025 Auction in India?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform for Viacom18, will provide WPL 2025 auction live streaming. Fans in India can watch the WPL 2025 auction live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Fans will look forward to witnessing the WPL 2025 auction which will once again feature a lot of intense action as teams battle it out to sign their preferred players ahead of WPL 2025.

