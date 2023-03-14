UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) will face off for the second time in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 15 (Wednesday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The high-quality clash will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction UPW-W vs RCB-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The Alyssa Healy-led UPW-W are having a decent tournament, with two out of four wins. Their last league encounter against Mumbai Indians went down to the wire as UP Warriorz gave table-toppers a tough time in the 160-run chase, despite losing by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore continue whirling in the loop of defeats, with a recent loss against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. The Bangalore-based franchise are placed at the bottom of the points table with five defeats. Smriti Mandhana-led side can't afford a sixth loss, or they will be practically out of the race for knockouts. Meanwhile, a win for UP Warriorz in the upcoming clash for further increase their chances of ending among the top three in the league stage.

UPW-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Richa Gosh (RCB-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. Ellyse Perry Crying? Fans Claim Australian Cricketer Was in Tears After Smriti Mandhana-Led RCB-W Suffer Fifth Consecutive Defeat in WPL 2023.

UPW-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

UPW-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W), Elysse Perry (RCB-W), Heather Knight (RCB-W) could be our All-rounders.

UPW-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Shabnim Ismail (UPW-W) could form the bowling attack.

UPW-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Richa Gosh (RCB-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W), Elysse Perry (RCB-W), Heather Knight (RCB-W), Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Shabnim Ismail (UPW-W)

Elysse Perry (RCB-W) could be named as the captain of your UPW-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

