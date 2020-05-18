Virat Kohli Once Again Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal As RCB Spinner Pops Up in Comments Section During Indian Cricket Team Captain's Instagram Live Session With Sunil Chhetri

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ IANS)

Yuzvendra Chahal and trolling are going hand in hand nowadays as the star leg-spinner manages to hog headlines some way or the other. Be it is TikTok videos or his other antics on social media, Chahal has got his leg pulled not only by the netizens but also by fellow cricketers. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli have made of Chahal for his antics. In fact, the Indian cricket team captain has trolled Chahal numerous times and he did it again while talking to India’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri during a live Instagram session. Virat Kohli Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal After RCB Showcases Leg-Spinner's Batting Heroics During U19 Days.

Along with make TikTok videos, Chahal also has a knack of ‘interfering’ the live chat session of his teammates and he couldn’t stop himself again from posting his views in the comment section during Kohli’s live chat with Chhetri. However, when Kohli’s came across Chahal’s comment, he mercilessly trolled his Indian and RCB teammate. Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls ‘Clown’ Yuzvendra Chahal Over the Leg-Spinner’s TikTok Videos, Says ’Can’t Believe He Is Playing International Cricket‘ (Watch Video).

"Lo ji Chahal yaha bhi aagae, Ye nahi maanega. Abe maan ja bhai tujhe har jagah ghusna hai. koi bhi baat kr rha ho iska comment jarur aaega. Hudd hi ho gai bhai (And Chahal is here also, he will not mend his ways. Please understand brother, you have to interrupt everywhere. He will comment everywhere people are talking, it's too much brother)," he added. Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for his New Hairstyle, ‘Mujhe Laga Dogs Tere Peeche Pad Gaye’, Says Skipper.

The top-ranked ODI batsman even went on to say that Chahal has lost it in the lockdown and the day the restrictions are gone, the leggie will run in roads while making TikTok videos.

“jis din ye cheezey normal hongi ye bhaagata hi dikhega rodo pe, ise ghar nahi jaana wapas, ye bhaagega sirf, TikTok on kr k bhaagega. Iska kaam ho gaya hai, iske taare waare hil gai hai andar ki, short circuit hus h isko (The day lockdown will end this guy will be seen running on the road, he will run and run with his TikTok on. Something has happened with with, some wires inside his body have loosened. There has been a short circuit inside him),” the 31-year-old added further.

Chhetri was in splits hearing Kohli’s comment and he also recalled Chahal’s interview with TV presenter Jatin Sapru where the leggie said that he will not go back to his home after the lockdown ends. "I saw one of his videos and he was saying that he will not go back home when the lockdown gets over. He was saying I will live somewhere else and not go back to my home," said Chhetri.

The tale of Kohli trolling Chahal went underway when he called the bowler a ‘clown’ while talking to former South African captain AB de Villiers. Also, Chahal gatecrashed a conversation recently where Virat Kohli was talking to sever kids but only to get trolled again. Well, the lockdown is expected to go on for a while. So, it will be interesting to see what more Chahal will come up in this break.