A lot is being said and written about Virat Kohli’s decision to take paternity leave for the expected birth of his first child. While several backed the Indian skipper to enjoy the ‘special’ moment, many fans and experts also slammed the talismanic batsman for skipping the crucial India vs Australia Test series. Virender Sehwag’s former coach AN Sharma certainly belongs to the latter category as he took a dig at the 32-year-old who flew back home following the conclusion of the first Test match. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sharma said that Sehwag would have never returned from a tour for any personal reasons. Virat Kohli, Expectant Father, Leaves Australian Shores for India After Pep Talk With Teammates.

“Sehwag would have never returned from a tour. The game has given you everything. Sachin Tendulkar returned to play the World Cup (1999) within two days of his father’s death. I can give it to you in writing that Sehwag would have never returned as cricket comes first for him,” said Sharma.

“I don’t agree with Virat Kohli. He should have stayed with the team, he should have worked with the team and continued as the captain. He’s a brilliant captain and a brilliant cricketer,” added the 76-year old. ‘There Is a Divide Within the Indian Team, Treatment Meted Out to Bowlers Like R Ashwin and T Natarajan’, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane will lead Team India in the remaining three Test matches, and a jolting task is ahead of him. The visitors faced a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Test and are trailing 0-1 in the four-match series. Moreover, ace pacer Mohammed Shami is also ruled of the remaining fixtures with a fractured hand. The second and Boxing Day Test match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26.

