Virat Kohli Turns Down Selfie Request by a Fan Amid Coronavirus Fears (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram/@ViratKohli)

Virat Kohli has turned down a fan from clicking a selfie with amid the outspread of coronavirus. The coronavirus has engulfed the world and the people have been asked to stay in lockdown with the pandemic situation. As per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, the people have been asked to maintain a physical distance from the other party in order to avoid the risk of getting infected. Generally, Virat Kohli does not turn down a fan for a selfie but with the growing fear of the deadly disease, the Indian captain did not even stop from a picture. Janata Curfew: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan & Others Laud PM Modi’s Initiative to Fight Coronavirus Fears, Urge Fans to Stay Responsible.

In the video surfaced online, Kohli is seen walking out of the airport with a mask on his face. This fan came in from somewhere and requested the Indian captain for a selfie. But he didn’t stop and continued to walk out of the airport. The video was apparently taken while Virat was heading home after the series against South Africa got cancelled. Check out the clip below:

A while ago we told you that the Indian cricket captain urged the fans to support PM Narendra Modi for Janata Curfew where the citizens are asked to stay at home on March 22, 2020. The action is taken in order to curb the outspread the menace of the coronavirus. The citizens are asked to stay at home from 7.00 am -9.00 pm. Virat Kohli asked the fans to follow the guidelines given by the Indian Prime Minister. Many other cricketers including KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Irfan Pathan and others joined the bandwagon.