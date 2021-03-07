West Indies and Sri Lanka will cross swords in the third and deciding T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on March 8 (Monday Midnight). With the series poised at 1-1 after the first two games, stakes are incredibly high for both sides in the last T20I. It indeed has been a roller-coaster series as the home team comfortably won the first game by four wickets. However, the Lankans made an emphatic comeback and registered a 43-run triumph in the second T20I. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for WI vs SL match. Kieron Pollard Smashes 6 Sixes Against Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs Welcome West Indies Captain to Exclusive Club.

Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka impressed in the last game and would take the field with a lot of confidence. At the same time, spin twins Akila Dananjaya and Wanindu Hasaranga have been effective with the ball. On the other hand, West Indies seem to be the better side on the paper, but they need to perform as a unit. Skipper Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis showed their prowess in recent games, but Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran’s dismal show has been the talking point. The bowling line-up, however, looks sorted with Dwayne Bravo and Jason Holder in the ranks. As the high-voltage game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just two of them. Nicholas Pooran (WI) should be the lone wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Evin Lewis (WI), Lendl Simmons (WI), Pathum Nissanka (SL) and Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Kieron Pollard (WI), Jason Holder (WI) and Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) should ideally be selected as two only all-rounders for your Dream11 team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Akila Dananjaya (SL), Lakshan Sandakan (SL) and Dwayne Bravo (WI) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for SL vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Evin Lewis (WI), Lendl Simmons (WI), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Kieron Pollard (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Akila Dananjaya (SL), Lakshan Sandakan (SL), Dwayne Bravo (WI)

Kieron Pollard (WI) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Akila Dananjaya (SL) should be your vice-captain.

