Rohit Sharma's poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 continued after he was dismissed by Pat Cummins in the second innings, on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on Monday, December 30. The right-hander seemed focused and batted sensibly for his first 39 balls, scoring nine runs off them before he attempted to take the attack to Pat Cummins on the first ball of the 17th over. Rohit Sharma tried to flick it hard but only ended up getting an edge with Mitchell Marsh taking a juggling catch. Pat Cummins also went on to dismiss KL Rahul as well in the same over which was a maiden, dealing India with a double blow. 'Bas Ab Nahi Lag Raha Zor' Jasprit Bumrah's Comments On His Exhaustion Caught on Stump Mic Caught on Day 4 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Pat Cummins Dismiss Rohit Sharma, Here:

