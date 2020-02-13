Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Sourav Ganguly on Social Media, Asks him to be Professional

Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty)

Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly share a very good rapport. The two have played for the Indian team together and even won matches for the country. In fact, Yuvraj also attributes a lion’s share of credit to the former Indian captain for his prolific career. After the two have retired, Sourav Ganguly has become the BCCI President and Yuvi is away from the action for the while. Now, Ganguly posted a picture on social media yesterday which made him nostalgic. Little did he know that the snap would invite a troll from his former teammate. Sourav Ganguly Teases Sana by Tagging Her in His Work Trip Pictures, Darling Daughter Demands Gifts in Return.

So here’s exactly what happened. The former Indian captain uploaded an image where he was seen playing alongside Rahul Dravid. The snap was captioned as, "Memories." Ganguly fans also responded to the post as it made them nostalgic. But there was this one goof-up where the BCCI President forgot to get rid of the logo before posting the snap. This gave an opportunity to Yuvi and he trolled Dada and asked him to be professional. “Dada logo to hata lo! Your BCCI President now. Please be professional,” wrote Yuvi. Check out Ganguly's post below:

View this post on Instagram Fanatastic memories ... A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on Feb 12, 2020 at 9:50am PST

Screenshot of Yuvi's reply:

Yuvraj Singh's reply to Ganguly's post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sourav Ganguly recently had travelled to England to discuss the four-nation tournament. The former Indian captain is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures and allows the fans to know about his whereabouts. Yuvi was last seen playing for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2019.