Yuvraj Singh Reveals Why He Is Not Interested in Doing Commentary, Says 'Can’t Tolerate Some People in the Box'

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been quite vocal in recent times and is not holding back in making any sort of controversial statement. Recently, the 2011 World Cup-winner went live on Instagram alongside his former teammate and close friend Mohammad Kaif. The two stars talked about various topics ranging from cricket and personal life. One of the highlights of the conversation was when Kaif asked Yuvraj about trying his hands in commentary. To which the southpaw gave a sarcastic reply by saying that he can’t ‘tolerate’ some people in the commentary box. Jasprit Bumrah Trolls Yuvraj Singh for his Hairstyle During his Live Chat With Mohammad Kaif.

“You can get along with people. I can’t tolerate some people in commentary box (laughs),” said Yuvraj on Instagram live. Ever since Yuvraj bid adieu to international cricket, he has openly criticized the team management and the selection committee. He even stated that the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli didn’t support him the way Saurav Ganguly did. Well, one thing is sure that the star all-rounder doesn’t share a great bond many other cricketers and that’s the reason why he is not keen to don the commentator’s hat.

However, the former left-handed batsman said that he would like to give his voice in ICC events like Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup but talking about cricket for long isn’t his cup of tea. “It really depends if a time comes when I want to commentate, I will. I want to do ICC events - T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup. I don’t think I can do commentary all the time. I don’t have the patience to sit and talk about cricket all the time again. I won’t be able to do it,” he said.

Further in the conversation, Yuvi said that he doesn’t like criticising the on-field players which the modern-day commentators’ do often. The player on the field knows what pressure he is facing. I don’t like criticising young players. I have been in that place how it feels when people talk about you. This is why I don’t want to be a commentator. It is also necessary to tell youngsters what mistakes they are making. But we should strike a balance.”

Nevertheless, the 38-year old admitted that it hasn’t been long since he retired from the game and hence, he might contemplate his decision about commentary after a few years. As of now, however, he is keen to coach the youngsters. “I feel I enjoy coaching more than commentary. I don’t think commentary will be my full-time job. But I understand I have not even retired for even a year. I have played cricket for 25-30 years of cricket, right now I am looking to take a break. But I will take a call on what I want to do after a few years into my retirement,” he concluded.