Just like other netizens around the world, several cricket stars are also relishing their old memories amid the COVID-19 break. Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also belongs to that category as he has been frequently sharing throwback photos and videos on social media. Recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-spinner took to Instagram again and shared a ‘powerful’ picture with Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya from India’s campaign in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In the pic, the three Indian cricketers can be seen posing in an intriguing way which will certainly make you laugh. Over a beanbag, Chahal can be seen holding Pandya’s legs while Kuldeep is at the corner. Hardik Pandya Shares Wonderful ‘Family’ Picture With Pregnant Wife Natasa Stankovic.

“The power of three #powerful,” wrote Chahal while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Well, India enjoyed a sensational run in the 2019 World Cup as they finished as the pinnacle of the points table at the end of the group stage. However, they lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals and were knocked out of the tournament. Nevertheless, Chahal, Pandya and Kuldeep put up some good performances in the tournament and impressed one and all. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at Chahal’s throwback picture. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Big Brother’ Rohit Sharma (View Post).

View Post:

View this post on Instagram The power of three #powerful💪 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Jul 17, 2020 at 2:01am PDT

Speaking of cricket action, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it crystal clear that the national team will not resume practice at least before August. Nevertheless, the apex cricket body is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. As per the latest reports, IPL 2020 is set to take place in UAE. However, BCCI still have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).