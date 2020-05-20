Yuzvendra Chahal Wishes Happy Birthday to ‘Best Friend’ Rahul Tewatia With Heartwarming Post

Yuzvendra Chahal Wishes Rahul Tewatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India's star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram account and posted heartwarming wishes for his best friend and fellow cricketer Rahul Tewatia. Just like Chahal, Tewatia is also a leg spinner who turned 20 on Wednesday (May 27, 2020). The RCB spinner knows Tewatia from childhood and the two also seem to share a great bond. Well, Chahal proved his mettle in white-ball cricket and became a vital cog of Indian team while Tewatia, who has played 20 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, will want to join his childhood friend in the national squad too. Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls David Warner for Having ‘Patience’ to Watch Mumbai Indians' Documentary.

“Happy birthday Brotherman. I couldn’t have wished for a better person to grow up alongside. Rahul naam toh sunaaa hi hoga sabne aur ab jaaan bhi lenge. Happy birthday best friend,” wrote Chahal while sharing some pictures of him with the birthday boy. Many other cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Jayant Yadav also joined the fun and wished Tewatia in the comment section. Have a look at the post.

View Post:

Meanwhile, cricket fans continue to miss action in the gentleman’s game. The 2020 edition of IPL has been postponed and it’s also not likely to get underway anytime soon. Nevertheless, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the training session of the Indian cricket team.

According to reports, the training camp will be organized at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city is the most affected region of India from the deadly disease.