F1 has seen dominations by big teams and stars with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher winning the drivers’ title record seven times and Ferrari winning the constructors’ title 16 times. Hamilton won the title for four consecutive seasons while reigning champion Max Verstappen completed a hattrick of title wins last season. But, with the evolution of technologies and advancements in the systems, many teams and drivers have managed to challenge for the title on multiple occasions. F1 2024: Carlos Sainz ‘Destroyed’ Sergio Perez’s Deserved Podium in Azerbaijan GP, Says Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.

Despite finishing fifth in the recently concluded Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has managed to win his fourth successive F1 Driver's title with 408 points, which includes eight wins in the ongoing 2024 season. Verstappen needed to finish above Lando Norris in the Las Vegas GP, which the champion managed, claiming fifth position ahead of his closest competitor, who came sixth. Meanwhile, the Constructors' standing is heating up between McLaren Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull Racing all in contention for the coveted title with two remaining races. F1 2024: Oscar Piastri Reacts After Winning Azerbaijan GP, Says ‘It Will Go Down as One of the Better Races of My Career’.

F1 2024 Standings Constructors Points Table with Race Wins

Position Team Points Race Wins in 2024 1 McLaren Mercedes 608 5 2 Ferrari 584 5 3 Red Bull Racing 555 5 4 Mercedes 425 4 5 Aston Martin 86 0 6 Hass Ferrari 50 0 7 Alpine Renault 46 0 8 RB Honda 46 0 9 Williams Mercedes 17 0 10 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 0

F1 2024 Standings Drivers Points Table with Race Wins

Position Racer Team Points Race wins in 2024 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 408 8 2 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 340 3 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 319 3 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 268 2 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 259 2 6 George Russell Mercedes 217 3 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 208 1 8 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 152 0 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62 0 10 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 35 0 11 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda 30 0 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 26 0 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 0 14 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 23 0 15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 14 0 16 Albon Williams Mercedes 12 0 17 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda 12 0 18 Oliver Bearman Haas Ferrari 7 0 19 Franco Colapinto Williams Mercedes 5 0 20 Liam Lawson RB Honda 4 0 21 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 0 22 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 0 0

(Table Updated After Las Vegas GP 2024)

Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez are some of the experienced racers in the F1 circuit while Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri have managed to break the dominance of the established megastars of the Formula One races. In the constructors’ category though; McLaren, Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, and Mercedes are still holding the top spots in the F1 standings.

