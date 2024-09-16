F1 has seen dominations by big teams and stars with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher winning the drivers’ title record seven times and Ferrari winning the constructors’ title 16 times. Hamilton won the title for four consecutive seasons while reigning champion Max Verstappen completed a hattrick of title wins last season. But, with the evolution of technologies and advancements in the systems, many teams and drivers have managed to challenge for the title on multiple occasions. F1 2024: Carlos Sainz ‘Destroyed’ Sergio Perez’s Deserved Podium in Azerbaijan GP, Says Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.
Despite finishing fifth in the recently concluded Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has managed to win his fourth successive F1 Driver's title with 408 points, which includes eight wins in the ongoing 2024 season. Verstappen needed to finish above Lando Norris in the Las Vegas GP, which the champion managed, claiming fifth position ahead of his closest competitor, who came sixth. Meanwhile, the Constructors' standing is heating up between McLaren Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull Racing all in contention for the coveted title with two remaining races.
F1 2024 Standings Constructors Points Table with Race Wins
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Race Wins in 2024
|1
|McLaren Mercedes
|608
|5
|2
|Ferrari
|584
|5
|3
|Red Bull Racing
|555
|5
|4
|Mercedes
|425
|4
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|0
|6
|Hass Ferrari
|50
|0
|7
|Alpine Renault
|46
|0
|8
|RB Honda
|46
|0
|9
|Williams Mercedes
|17
|0
|10
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|0
|0
F1 2024 Standings Drivers Points Table with Race Wins
|Position
|Racer
|Team
|Points
|Race wins in 2024
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|408
|8
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|340
|3
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|319
|3
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|268
|2
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|259
|2
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|217
|3
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|208
|1
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|152
|0
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|62
|0
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|35
|0
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB Honda
|30
|0
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|26
|0
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|0
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|23
|0
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|14
|0
|16
|Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|12
|0
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda
|12
|0
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas Ferrari
|7
|0
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams Mercedes
|5
|0
|20
|Liam Lawson
|RB Honda
|4
|0
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|0
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|0
|0
(Table Updated After Las Vegas GP 2024)
Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez are some of the experienced racers in the F1 circuit while Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri have managed to break the dominance of the established megastars of the Formula One races. In the constructors’ category though; McLaren, Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, and Mercedes are still holding the top spots in the F1 standings.
