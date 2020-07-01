AC Milan will be playing SPAL later tonight at the Paolo Mazza in the Serie A 2019-20 game. AC Milan is placed on number seven of the Serie A 2019-20 points and has 42 points in their kitty. The team has so far won 12 games out of 28 and lost 10. Six of their matches ended with a draw. Whereas, SPAL sits at the bottom of the table with 18 points. Thus ahead of the game, AC Milan declared their 23-member squad and they have also included Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their side. The former Manchester United striker had picked up a calf injury during one of the practice sessions of the team. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shows Off His Well-Chiseled Abs During AC Milan Practice Session, Netizens Ask, ‘Has God Turned Into a Man?’

Zlatan had missed out on a couple of games in the Serie A 2019-20 and the Coppa Italia 2019-20 games due to this injury. But a couple of days ago Ibra was spotted in the practice session of the club. He had appeared for practice ahead of the game against Roma, but not feature in the game. But his name included in the list for the match against SPAL, fans are also quite excited to have him back. You can check out the squad below:

Squad for AC Milan

"Ibrahimovic is doing well. He’s a lion, he’s always hungry. He had a great training session yesterday, if he repeats that today and gives me the all-clear then he’ll be in the squad," said Pioli, the manager of AC Milan as he spoke to the club's television channel.

